Tom Euise Turner (Tommy) passed away peacefully on February 12, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. Tommy was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Nan Elizabeth (Chipley) Turner; his son Matthew Turner and wife Adele and granddaughter Ali; his son, Bryan Turner; his brother, Don Turner.



He was born in Borger, Texas to Euise and Virginia Rose Turner. He graduated from Borger High School in 1957. He received his BBA degree from the University of Texas in Austin. While at the University he was a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. He graduated from Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University in 1970.



Tom Turner began his banking career in Dallas, Texas in 1962. He was with First National Bank of Dallas for ten years then National Bank of Commerce for ten years. In 1983 he founded First National Bank of Park Cities, serving as its Chairman and CEO. When the bank became Bank of Texas, he served as honorary chairman until his retirement.



In the 1990s Tom Turner was a member of Legislative Committee Independent Bankers Association of Texas, the government relations council Texas Bankers Association and he served on the board of directors Texas Bankers Association. He served on the finance committee for Texas Health Resources and was a member of the Board of Trustees of the Presbyterian Healthcare Foundation. He was a member of the McCombs School of Business Foundation at the University of Texas. He served with the Dallas Child Guidance Center, Dallas Challenge, Highland Park Sports Club, Highland Park Education Foundation, and Park Cities Chemical Awareness (one of its founders). He was a former board of director member of Bank of Oklahoma, DFW Airport National Bank, National Oak Grove Bank, and Brook Hollow Golf Club. He was a graduate of the FBI Citizens Academy and served several terms on the Grand Jury of Dallas County. He was a member of the Salesmanship Club of Dallas and Highland Park Presbyterian Church.



Tommy loved his family and his golden retrievers. While Tommy was a banker first, he was a passionate man ahead of his time. Tommy always ensured that treats were readily available at the drive-up window for dogs, and he kept an eye on all the young adults bank accounts so that they did not overdraft their accounts, but more importantly to keep them out of hot water with their parents.

A private service will be held at a later date. Followed by a celebration of life.



In lieu of customary remembrances, contributions may be directed to Carl Farley’s Boys Ranch, PO BOX 1890, Amarillo, Texas 79174-0001 or the charity of your choice.