Panthers, Bears Seek TAPPS Hoops Crowns

Parish Episcopal and Ursuline will each look to cap their basketball seasons with titles this week at the TAPPS state tournament in Waco.

Ursuline reached the 6A girls semifinals by eliminating district rival Parish 60-48 on Feb. 23, and avenging a loss from earlier this month. Annabelle Tobin scored 22 points for the Bears, who broke open a seesaw game in the fourth quarter.

Ursuline will return to state for the first time since winning the title in 2012. The Bears (21-9) will face The Village School from Houston on Thursday. The winner will meet either Bishop Lynch or San Antonio Antonian for the championship on Friday.

In boys action, Parish faces a rematch with district rival Plano Prestonwood in Friday’s 6A semifinals after the teams split their two regular-season meetings. Whoever survives will take on Plano John Paul II or San Antonio Antonian in Saturday’s title game.

The Panthers (26-10) advanced with a 54-49 victory over Bishop Lynch in the quarterfinals. Parish will be making its first appearance at state since 2018 and its first ever in the largest TAPPS classification.