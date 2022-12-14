Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Twenty-one members of the Highland Park girls cross country team traversed the streets of downtown Dallas on Sunday.
Lady Scots Earn TGCA Academic Honors

Several weeks after the girls cross country season ended, Highland Park runners are still racking up wins.

Fourteen seniors for the Lady Scots earned academic all-state recognition from the Texas Girls Coaches Association. They include Allison Cannon, Sara Cavey, Katherine Ann Cochran, Lauren Courtney, Brantley Diehl, Kennedy Foy, Grace Hathaway, Charlotte Hudson, Meryl Katz, Windsor Rhodes, Alexis Scott, Anna Solymosi, Carly Steves, and Julia Yates.

HP also was well represented at the Dallas Marathon on Dec. 11, when 21 athletes competed in the 13.1-mile half marathon.

