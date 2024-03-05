Highland Park Lap Swim Begins Mid-April

The Highland Park swimming pool will open for lap swim on April 16 and recreational family swim on May 24.

Lap swim will be available Tuesday through Sunday until Sept. 29 then will reduce to Tuesday through Friday until Nov. 27.

Recreational family swim will be available daily until Aug. 11 then will change to Saturdays and Sundays until Sept. 29.

“We line (the swim season) up with the school district’s calendar, and so that’s when everybody is going back to school,” Highland Park assistant director of development services Chelsey Gordon said. “We lose a lot of our life guards during that time period as well.”

Gordon briefed the Town Council on the upcoming swim season during the March 5 study session.

Pool permits will be available for purchase during starting at 8 a.m. April 1 for $60 per resident for the first four family members, then $30 per additional person.

A few modifications are being made this season to the pool’s overall maintenance and operations.

Hardware improvements include sundeck rehabilitation, new roofs for all ancillary buildings, installation of a metal shade structure to cover the sand filter and pool heater, and a new gas line for the heater.

This year’s software will provide residents with a physical card and digital barcode to check in to the pool, as well as assist in the scheduling of pool parties, swim lessons, and conditioning programs as well as point of sale and inventory management for the concession stand.

Internal operations will now be done through Digiquatics, which will be used for timekeeping, staff scheduling, certification tracking, daily checklists, shift reports, and chemical records.

See the Highland Park pool season flyer below for holiday and pre, regular, post, and extended season hours.

In other news, during the March 5 meeting and study session, the Town Council:

Recognized town secretary Joanna Mekeal for earning her designation as a Texas Registered Municipal Clerk.

Reviewed, discussed, and approved a request to extend the construction timeframe for a new single-family home under construction at 5451 Cambridge Ave.

Reviewed, discussed, and approved a request to extend the construction timeframe for a single-family home being renovated at 3906 Shenandoah Ave.

Reviewed, discussed, and approved a request to extend the construction timeframe for a single-family home under construction at 3700 Stratford Ave.