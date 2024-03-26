Defensive Jesuit Blanks SGP in Playoffs

IRVING — With a stiff north breeze in its face, the Jesuit Dallas back line answered the challenge like it has so many times this season.

The Rangers used a collective effort to stifle South Grand Prairie and preserve a 1-0 win in a Class 6A Region I bi-district playoff game on Tuesday at Ellis Stadium.

“Our strength all year has been defense, organization, and goalkeeping, and just enough scoring to win,” said Jesuit head coach Charlie DeLong. “They didn’t have many chances to score.”

Jesuit’s Jack Bradshaw provided the only goal on a penalty kick late in a first half during which the Rangers dominated possession and generated several close calls.

“We took the wind in the first half just to see what could happen. We were fortunate to get a goal,” DeLong said. “That’s a very good team. They made us work really hard.”

The Rangers (15-3-3) had five shots on goal — three of which came off the foot of sophomore Cooper McGough in a four-minute span in the first half. They also held a 5-2 advantage in corner kicks.

Meanwhile, the Warriors (14-5-3) could not capitalize on the wind advantage after halftime. Only two of their shots required saves by Jesuit goalkeeper Reid McMillan, and just one in the second half.

After winning their playoff opener for the fourth consecutive year, the Rangers will meet either Allen or Flower Mound Marcus in the area round on Friday.