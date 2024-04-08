Erin Duvall Sings of Hardships and Blessings

Park Cities mom on a mission to help those who parent alone

Erin Duvall, singer, songwriter, and mother of four, founded Twice the Love Foundation in November 2022 to help other single parents emotionally, physically, and financially.

“Being a single mother is the greatest blessing of my life, and my children are my biggest inspiration, but there is a lot of hardship that comes with being a single parent,” the Highland Park High School graduate said.

“I was really fortunate to have a loving place to land when I moved back home, but I realized very quickly that a lot of single parents don’t have that love and support,” she said. “It’s a very hard journey, so we wanted to pay it forward and help where we could.”

Duvall also identified her parents’ example as a motivation.

“I was raised with two very strong examples of giving back,” she said.

Her parents, celebrating 50 years together, have supported charity events for decades. Their St. Valentine’s Day Luncheon, benefiting the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, recently marked its 40th anniversary.

Duvall cites an anonymous quote about single parenthood: “Twice the work, twice the stress, twice the tears, but twice the hugs, twice the love, and twice the pride.”

“It’s talking about how you fill both the mom and dad role, and you do have to give so much of yourself, but you’re lucky because you get twice the love back in return,” she said, expressing how thankful she is for the opportunity to love her children in such an important time in their life.

One memorable moment came when she hosted her first event for Twice the Love Foundation and saw how widely the Dallas community received it. “It’s something so near and dear to our heart — we get to do what we love and give back at the same time.”

Earlier this year, she performed the songs from her new album, “One by One,” at a Twice the Love Foundation event.

The foundation gives funds raised to well-established nonprofits such as Dallas’ Genesis Women’s Shelter, a place where clients find help to recover after leaving unsafe, abusive situations.

Duvall hopes to expand the foundation’s efforts to other cities and countries, give to organizations, and help single parents all over.

“It’s an underserved community, and people don’t talk about it enough,” she said. “(I want to try) and change the dialogue so people have a better understanding of what our homes look like, because there’s just as much love in our home as there is in anyone else’s, but there’s some hardships that go with it.”