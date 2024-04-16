Comings and Goings

NorthPark Center

Various Stores

• 7 for All Mankind’s new location opened on level one between Nordstrom and Macy’s in early February.

• Ann Taylor has returned to the shopping center and is located on level two between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom.

Breeze Urgent Care

2720 Oak Lawn Ave.

Texas Health Resources has opened a fourth Breeze Urgent Care clinic in Dallas, which connects patients with personalized care, upscale amenities, and transparent and affordable pricing.

C7 Training

3002 Wycliff Ave.

The fitness center offers classes to women of all ages using rebounders, weights, bands, and more to help clients reach their fitness goals while complimenting aging. Private and semi-private training is also available.

Scottie

5646 Milton St.

Dr. Ashley Agan’s Direct Specialty Care practice is a boutique ear, nose, and throat specialty office.

Mabo

Preston Center

The three-hour Japanese dining experience is $200, and reservations are required.

American Girl

The Shops at Park Lane

The brand’s new store celebrated its grand opening March 2 and boasts an all-new interior design, including a floor-to-ceiling dollhouse feature, a full-service cafe with party options, and the Dolled Up Salon for girls and their dolls to get matching hairstyles or mini manicures.

North Italia

Galleria Dallas

The modern Italian concept, known for its seasonally inspired menus, scratch made dishes, and craft cocktails, opened its third Dallas-area restaurant on March 6.

COMING

Doughbird

Inwood Village

The pizza and chicken restaurant owned by Sam Fox — the man behind Flower Child, The Henry, and North Italia — is coming to Inwood Village in 2025.

CLOSED

Glosslab

4416 Lovers Lane

The membership-based nail salon has closed and will merge operations with the Preston Royal Village location. The Lovers Lane Glosslab opened in December 2022.

