Comings and Goings
NorthPark Center
Various Stores
• 7 for All Mankind’s new location opened on level one between Nordstrom and Macy’s in early February.
• Ann Taylor has returned to the shopping center and is located on level two between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom.
Breeze Urgent Care
2720 Oak Lawn Ave.
Texas Health Resources has opened a fourth Breeze Urgent Care clinic in Dallas, which connects patients with personalized care, upscale amenities, and transparent and affordable pricing.
C7 Training
3002 Wycliff Ave.
The fitness center offers classes to women of all ages using rebounders, weights, bands, and more to help clients reach their fitness goals while complimenting aging. Private and semi-private training is also available.
Scottie
5646 Milton St.
Dr. Ashley Agan’s Direct Specialty Care practice is a boutique ear, nose, and throat specialty office.
Mabo
Preston Center
The three-hour Japanese dining experience is $200, and reservations are required.
American Girl
The Shops at Park Lane
The brand’s new store celebrated its grand opening March 2 and boasts an all-new interior design, including a floor-to-ceiling dollhouse feature, a full-service cafe with party options, and the Dolled Up Salon for girls and their dolls to get matching hairstyles or mini manicures.
North Italia
Galleria Dallas
The modern Italian concept, known for its seasonally inspired menus, scratch made dishes, and craft cocktails, opened its third Dallas-area restaurant on March 6.
COMING
Doughbird
Inwood Village
The pizza and chicken restaurant owned by Sam Fox — the man behind Flower Child, The Henry, and North Italia — is coming to Inwood Village in 2025.
CLOSED
Glosslab
4416 Lovers Lane
The membership-based nail salon has closed and will merge operations with the Preston Royal Village location. The Lovers Lane Glosslab opened in December 2022.