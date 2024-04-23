UP City Staff to Hold Neighborhood Meetings About Snider Plaza Construction

University Park city staff will hold two neighborhood meetings in April for residents interested in learning more about the upcoming Snider Plaza construction.

The meetings will provide details about the project’s scope, and information on construction phasing and time frames. Staff will also give information on traffic flow and parking in the alleys and streets that will be affected.

The same information will be provided at the both meetings, one virtual and one in-person.

The in-person meeting will be held in City Council chambers at 3800 University Blvd. at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30. The virtual meeting will be held via webinar at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 25. The city asks that residents who wish to attend the virtual meeting register online. Registrants will receive an email from GoTo Webinar with additional instructions and a link to join the meeting.

City staff will answer questions at both meetings. Representatives of SYB Construction, which is completing the Snider Plaza project, will also be in attendance.

Click HERE to view the city’s News Flash on the meetings, which includes the Neighborhood Meeting Notice and more information on the Snider Plaza project.