Out & About: DMA Art Ball

The Dallas Museum of Art’s 62nd Art Ball brought art connoisseurs and fashion aficionados to the black-tie affair at the museum.

Andy Smith and Paul von Wupperfeld chaired the “MOMENTUM”-themed event.

“Co-chairing the Art Ball in support of the DMA has been an immense honor,” von Wupperfeld said. “The theme ‘MOMENTUM’ perfectly captures the vibrant energy driving the Dallas Museum of Art from an extraordinary past toward a thrilling future.”

All event proceeds benefit the museum’s commitment to presenting diverse exhibitions, providing educational and public programs, and caring for a collection of more than 25,000 objects.

“Supporting the Dallas Museum of art has been a pleasure and a privilege,” Smith said. “The contributions from the Art Ball are crucial for the DMA, facilitating world-class exhibitions, complimentary admission, and a range of educational and outreach programs.”

The event started with a cocktail reception, followed by music in the reception, then a program and live auction. After dinner, guests after-partied at the Eagle Family Plaza.