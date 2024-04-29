Tuesday, April 30, 2024

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Deborah Roberts (left) and Cynt Marshall PHOTO: Courtesy Texas Women's Foundation
Events News Park Cities Preston Hollow Society 

TWF Leadership Forum & Awards Celebration to Feature Conversation with Deborah Roberts

Sarah Hodges 0 Comments , ,

The Texas Women’s Foundation has announced that Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall will moderate a discussion with ABC News’ Deborah Roberts at the foundation’s Leadership Forum and Awards Celebration on April 30.

The awards celebration and dinner will be the capstone of a day of learning, leadership, and celebration at the Omni Dallas Hotel. 

The event begins with #BESTSELF, a half-day empowerment program for teen girls. It also features leadership forums with the 2024 Maura Women Helping Women and Young Leader award recipients.

The 2024 award recipients include Texas Advocacy Project CEO Heather Bellino, author and leader Marsha Clark, University of Texas at El Paso professor Adeeba A. Raheem, senior vice president for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Dallas Jamila Thomas, Cimajie Best, an account executive with Allyn Media, and Hilda H. McClure, COO at Cannenta Center for Healing and Empowerment and a founding board member at Cannenta Foundation.

Individual tickets are still available by visiting txwfleadership.org.

Share this article...
Email this to someone
email
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

You May Also Like

Former SMU Prof Alleges She Was Fired After Reporting Boss’ Misconduct, Nazi Obsession

Michelle Saunders 15

Preston Hollow People Classifieds 1/13/12

People Newspapers Advertising 0

Classifieds October 19, 2012

People Newspapers Advertising 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.