TWF Leadership Forum & Awards Celebration to Feature Conversation with Deborah Roberts

The Texas Women’s Foundation has announced that Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall will moderate a discussion with ABC News’ Deborah Roberts at the foundation’s Leadership Forum and Awards Celebration on April 30.

The awards celebration and dinner will be the capstone of a day of learning, leadership, and celebration at the Omni Dallas Hotel.

The event begins with #BESTSELF, a half-day empowerment program for teen girls. It also features leadership forums with the 2024 Maura Women Helping Women and Young Leader award recipients.

The 2024 award recipients include Texas Advocacy Project CEO Heather Bellino, author and leader Marsha Clark, University of Texas at El Paso professor Adeeba A. Raheem, senior vice president for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Dallas Jamila Thomas, Cimajie Best, an account executive with Allyn Media, and Hilda H. McClure, COO at Cannenta Center for Healing and Empowerment and a founding board member at Cannenta Foundation.

Individual tickets are still available by visiting txwfleadership.org.