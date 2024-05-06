Hillcrest Responds to Antisemitic Bullying Allegations

Hillcrest High School is partnering with the American Jewish Committee, Anti-Defamation League, and Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum following allegations of antisemitism on campus.

Upstander and sensitivity training for staff starting began in January. There will be a student session held this month.

“While the district has not received a complaint from the Office of Civil Rights, we look forward to cooperating in the investigation and will continue taking the appropriate actions necessary because we will not allow our students or team members to feel unsupported,” Dallas ISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde said.

“Hate speech, derogatory language, and offensive behavior is not tolerated at Dallas ISD,” she continued. “Our schools are safe havens where we welcome inclusivity and celebrate all cultures, ethnicities, and religions.”

A Hillcrest student submitted a complaint to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, The Dallas Morning News reported. The student, who was not named in the complaint, said he faced antisemitic bullying and that district officials failed to respond adequately. The student said in the complaint he was called a “dirty Jew,” reported swastika drawings, and heard others praise Hitler among other incidents over three years.

The complaint was co-filed by StandWithUs, a California-based nonprofit that works to combat antisemitism and support Israel which the filing student interned with, according to the Morning News.