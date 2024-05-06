Junior Symphony Ball Raises $497,000 for Music Outreach, Education

The Junior Symphony Ball (JSB) “Purpose with a Party” fundraiser raised a record-breaking $497,000 for the Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s community outreach and education programs at its largest event to-date.

More than 2,700 high school students from 35 schools attended the 66th annual ball at Gilley’s Dallas on Jan. 27. JSB is the second-largest fundraiser for the Dallas Symphony Orchestra League this year. A steering committee of more than 800 students played a pivotal role in the evening’s success, and upwards of 200 parent volunteers helped staff the event.

JSB supports Dallas Symphony Orchestra outreach programs such as the Young Strings program and the Young Musicians program. The high school student fundraising event is hosted by area 10th through 12th grade students and their parents. It was founded with the concept of “student-led, parent-guided” leadership.

2024 event co-chairs were Cara Lichty, Episcopal School of Dallas; James Sutherland, St. Mark’s School of Texas; Kate Fagan, The Hockaday School; Cash Nix, Highland Park High School; Ela Austin, Ursuline Academy; Ashton Krug, Jesuit College Prep of Dallas; Adelaide Boisture, Parish Episcopal School; Baker Trent, Bishop Lynch High School; and Caroline Woram, Highland Park High School.

Their supportive and proud mothers are Suzanne Austin, Jenny Lichty, Ashley Boisture, Jonika Nix, Dana Woram, Holly Krug, Lauren Sutherland, Aimee Fagan, and Katy Trent.