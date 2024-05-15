Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Melissa Oates and Calvert Collins-Bratton. PHOTOS: Celeste Cass and Rob Wythe
Out & About: Equest Blue Ribbon Gala

Maria Lawson

Equest held its Blue Ribbon Gala on April 27 at the Hilton Anatole to support its equine-assisted learning, therapies, and counseling for children and adults with disabilities and veterans.

This year’s theme: Hope Unbridled.

Calvert Collins-Bratton and Melissa Oates co-chaired the Texas-chic evening, and Kristy and Patrick Sands were the honorary chairs.

Attendees celebrated the power of human-horse connection with cocktails, a seated dinner, entertainment by The Manhattan Orchestra, a silent auction, and recognition of award recipients.

Pamela Dealey Petty received the Founder’s Award, and Carolyn Anderson received the Citation Award.

