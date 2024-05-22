Congratulations, Hillcrest High School Class of 2024

Class of 2024 graduates crossed the stage at Hillcrest High School’s 86th commencement ceremony on May 19.

This year’s class is the second to graduate under principal Terrence Florie, who described the class as “resilient.” The class of 2024 started high school during the COVID-19 pandemic and during senior year suffered the loss of two students and one coach.

“COVID, personal struggles, and other challenges you have refused to let define you, and you are determined to rise to the occasion,” Florie said. “Each and every one of you has demonstrated remarkable determination, resilience, and a commitment to excellence throughout your academic journey.”

Florie said 97% of the class of 2024 completed and submitted college applications to institutions across the United States and received a record amount of scholarship money totaling $21,687,977.

Salutatorian Jack Yurich, who will be attending Occidental College in Los Angeles to study biochemistry and play tennis, spoke about the need to pursue passions both in careers and personal lives.

“As we step into the next chapter of our lives, let us carry forward the lessons that we have learned and the bonds that we have formed,” Yurich said. “Let us be guided by our passions and driven by the desire to make a meaningful impact.”

Valedictorian Caroline Carter, who was captain of the Hillcrest debate team and was among the first girls to earn the rank of Eagle Scout, will be attending the University of Arizona to study mechanical engineering.

Carter talked about overcoming struggles in her personal life and learning to work around the ones she could not overcome. She also talked about the importance of working hard while not comparing yourself to others.

“Do your best, whatever that means for you, wherever you are in life.” Carter said. “Show up, do what you can and no matter the outcome be proud of yourself.”

Graduating band members wore their robes as they joined the rest of the band to play one last song together before walking the stage.

Dallas ISD District 2 trustee Sarah Weinberg took to the stage to congratulate the graduates and encourage them to take the values they have learned into the world.

“You’re not just our future leaders, educators, creators, and innovators,” Weinberg said. “You’re our leaders today.”