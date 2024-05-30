Resilient Eagles Take Flight Late in Championship Season

Two upsets of top-seeded Highland Park lift ESD to first THSLL title since 2019

By: Mike Waters

Episcopal School of Dallas knocked off The Woodlands 12-10 to win its sixth Texas High School Lacrosse League title on May 12 in Magnolia.

“We earned it,” exclaimed ESD head coach Joy Sothoron after the Eagles earned their first crown since 2019 after upsetting defending champion Highland Park in the semifinals. “So proud of these guys. It feels good. We had a lot of special moments this season, and this just caps off a great season.”

Sean Browne hammered in a game-high five goals, and Josh Logan added four more to lead the ESD offensive attack.

“Total team effort,” said Browne. “This is so special. We grew up together. It may not have been pretty at times, but we got it done.”

The No. 4 playoff seed, ESD advanced to the title contest with a thrilling 8-6 win over top-seeded rival HP the day before.

“Great job by everyone,” said ESD goaltender Conner Kowalewski. “I was just so happy to be a part of it. I was just glad to come through. We have come so close the last several years, but this year we won it all.”

Kowalewski played the entire game in goal both the semifinals and the championship. That was a departure from the regular season, when Kowalewski and Xander Monteiro would alternate with each playing a half.

“We are blessed to have two talented goalies. We just decided before the semifinal, if one had a hot hand, we would stick with him,” Sothoron said. “Conner set the tone for us against Highland Park. We did not play our best game against them. But he did a tremendous job, and our defense bailed us out.”

ESD’s two victories over HP this season helped to avenge a heartbreaking 11-10 defeat against the Scots in last year’s semifinals. Last weekend, the Eagles dispatched fellow rival Jesuit Dallas in the playoff opener. They also earned a ninth consecutive SPC title in April.

Girls: Hockaday wins again

Hockaday continued its run of dominance in the Texas Girls High School Lacrosse League, winning its fourth consecutive championship with a 13-11 win over the Frisco Fury.

Mae Flanagan, who is verbally committed to Stanford, recorded six goals while Riley Damonte added three for the Daisies. Charlotte Schultz registered two goals, three caused turnovers and eight draw controls, while Aynalie Charron contributed with a pair of scores. Alex Baron recorded four saves in goal.

It was Hockaday’s seventh overall state crown. The Daisies (14-4) also won their third straight SPC title in April.