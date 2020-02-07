Dallas Police to Hold Listening Session in District 11

As part of the Dallas Police Department’s 5-year strategic plan, chief Renee Hall has been traversing the city, holding listening sessions in each district — and now it’s District 11’s turn.

The department is seeking to gain input from the community about the plan, as well as have the opportunity to answer questions.

“These Listening Sessions are working sessions that review the six pillars of community policing and our 2018-2019 Strategic Priorities,

an announcement from the department said.

To read more about some of Hall’s plans, see our story on the department’s violent crime reduction plan, as well as reaction from city council members.

The listening session for District 11, which is council member Lee Kleinman’s district, will be held on Feb. 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Churchill Recreation Center, 6906 Churchill Way.