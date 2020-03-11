Dallas County Reports Third Presumptive Positive COVID-19 Case

Dallas County on Wednesday reported its third presumptive positive case of COVID-19.

The third patient is a 50-something-year-old Irving resident who traveled out of state for a large recreational event, according to a press release from the county. The patient is being treated at a Dallas area hospital and not related to the first two presumptive positive cases announced Tuesday.

The cases are not indicative of community spread in Dallas County, according to officials. Dallas County Health and Human Services reportedly directly notified anyone who was in close contact with the patient while they were in Texas.

The county won’t release more information about the patient or their location citing privacy concerns.

“A successful response to COVID-19 requires broad community action. This doesn’t mean no trips or activities outside the home, but it does mean we must all keep up with and follow CDC recommendations. Please refer to the specific CDC travel guidelines, especially those related to high-risk individuals,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

Irving Mayor Rick Stopfer said his city is monitoring the situation.

“The city of Irving is currently monitoring the COVID-19 situation and have been in close contact with state and county officials in regard to the current situation in our area,” he said. “We will continue to stay connected with public health officials and are prepared for the care and safety of our residents, businesses, and visitors.”

The first patient, a press release from Dallas County Health and Human Services said, is a 77-year-old out-of-state traveler “with an extensive travel history and is being treated at a Dallas-area hospital.”

The second person is also 50-something, the county said, and is a close contact of the first patient.

