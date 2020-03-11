Reunion Tower Launches Spring Break Activities

‘Spring to the Top’ this March with family-fun at the Reunion Tower. Spark curiosity, learning, connection, and creativity with the purchase of a GeO-Deck ticket.

Be creative with SPARK! and School of Rock, perplexed by memorabilia National Soccer Hall of Fame and magical illusions at the Museum of Illusions, entertained by the Mavs ManiAACs hip-hop dance troupe, the David Chicken Live Show, and Dallas Stars Ice Girls.

Spring Break Activities (11 a.m.-1 p.m.):

Monday, March 9, 2020 – SPARK! Creativity will bring a creative activity for families to participate in.

Tuesday, March 10, 2020 – Catch the illusionist from the Museum of Illusions.

Thursday, March 12, 2020 – See David Chicken perform.

Friday, March 13, 2020 – BINGO.

Monday, March 16, 2020 – Rock Out on Spring Break with School of Rock Dallas as they perform.

Tuesday, March 17, 2020 – National Soccer Hall of Fame is bringing the 2019 Women’s World Cup and other cool things.

Wednesday, March 18, 2020 – Dallas Stars will bring the Ice Girls and Victor E. Green.

Thursday, March 19, 2020 – TalkSTEM presents their WalkSTEM program and interactive stations.

Friday, March 20, 2020 – BINGO.

