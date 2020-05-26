HP Runner Earns Top Academic Honor

Despite having the season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, Highland Park distance runner Pierce Whiteman received first-team academic all-state recognition from the Texas High School Coaches Association.

The senior was joined by six of his HP teammates who earned either second-team or honorable mention status for academic excellence — Cody Fuller, William Dalton, Brett Jacot, Kyle Garberding, Nick Johnson, and Matt McCall.

In addition, the Scots have named eight captains for the upcoming 2021 team, including Will Pettijohn, Luke Sloan, Warren Peterie, Will Gibson, Luke Martin, Will Agouridis, Carson Green, and Jack Leyrer.