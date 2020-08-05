Comings and Goings

COMING

Fajita Pete’s

4441 Lovers Lane

The Tex-Mex eatery, the first of five planned for Dallas, comes to the Park Cities this fall with a focus on delivery. Location owner Hugh Guill said the restaurant has in-house delivery drivers as well as catering, curbside pickup, and to-go options as well as tables for dine-in.

NOW OPEN

Audemars Piguet

Highland Park Village

The Swiss watchmaker brand’s first standalone location in Texas, a 1,000-square-foot boutique, offers men’s and women’s timepieces.

Cerulean Gallery

6609 Hillcrest Avenue

Caroline Crockett Kneese opened the art gallery in 2006 but closed it after moving to Amarillo in 2009, where she reopened in 2015. The gallery returned to its original Snider Plaza location this spring.

Trova Wine + Market

4004 Villanova Street

Owner Michelle Bonds said the wine shop, eatery, and market, which opened in the Plaza at Preston Center in July, features 150-200 bottles and a food menu of “snacketizers” such as gourmet cheeses and charcuterie plus sandwiches.

TBK Bank

6060 Sherry Lane

The new branch location offers an array of consumer and commercial products and services, as well as treasury management solutions and concierge banking services.

Tutor Doctor Park Cities

The in-home and online tutoring services provider, which opened earlier this year, offers programs for adult learners as well as grade school, home-schooled, and special needs students.

GOING

Wisteria

5370 W. Lovers Lane

The Inwood Village furniture and home goods store is closing after 19 years, as are the brand’s Farmers Branch and Houston locations and e-commerce business.

California Pizza Kitchen

8411 Preston Road

The chain’s remaining area locations are at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, Willow Bend Mall in Plano, Stonebriar Centre in Frisco, and Grapevine.

