Friday, December 11, 2020

People Newspapers
Find Your Lights

Bethany Erickson

During a pandemic year, many are looking for a safe way to grab on to some holiday cheer. Many are turning to something in-the-know Dallasites are already aware of – there are a lot of places to visit, check out amazing light displays, and never leave your car.

We’ve created a map of some of the best light displays, so grab a hot beverage and a snack, fire up the Christmas music, and take a drive around.

We’ll be constantly adding new options to this map. Want to be part of it AND possibly win one of our Christmas Bundles? Head over here to find out how.

Bethany Erickson, deputy editor at People Newspapers, cut her teeth on community journalism, starting in Arkansas. Recently, she's taken home a few awards for her writing, including first place for her tornado coverage from the National Newspapers Association's 2020 Better Newspaper Contest, a Gold award for Best Series at the 2018 National Association of Real Estate Editors journalism awards, a 2018 Hugh Aynesworth Award for Editorial Opinion from the Dallas Press Club, and a 2019 award from NAREE for a piece linking Medicaid expansion with housing insecurity. She doesn't like lima beans, black licorice or the word synergy. You can reach her at bethany.erickson@peoplenewspapers.com.

