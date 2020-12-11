Find Your Lights

During a pandemic year, many are looking for a safe way to grab on to some holiday cheer. Many are turning to something in-the-know Dallasites are already aware of – there are a lot of places to visit, check out amazing light displays, and never leave your car.

We’ve created a map of some of the best light displays, so grab a hot beverage and a snack, fire up the Christmas music, and take a drive around.

We’ll be constantly adding new options to this map. Want to be part of it AND possibly win one of our Christmas Bundles? Head over here to find out how.