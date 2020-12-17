Texas Monthly Includes Familiar Face In Bum Steer Awards

How do you look back on a year like 2020?

Texas Monthly gave it a try with the annual Bum Steer awards. People Newspapers readers may remember at least one of this year’s so-called COVID Nineteen.

We reported earlier this year on a former Thompson & Knight law firm employee who posted what police investigated as a “possible terroristic threat” referencing firearms, ammunition, and a Highland Park Whole Foods, on social media, but it didn’t result in criminal charges.

“No more masks,” the post said. “Any business that tells me to put on a mask (Whole Foods on Lomo Alto) in Dallas…will lose my business forever… Do I have to show the lame security guard outside of a ghetto store my CV19 test results? I will show him my Glock 21 shooting range results. With Hornady hollow points. Pricey ammo, but worth it in this situation. They have reached the limit. I have more power than they do… they just don’t know it yet.”

Texas Monthly didn’t name the poster in their story, but the news was picked up earlier this year by the national media, including NBC News, who identified the poster as Kevin Bain, a former document services manager with the Thompson & Knight law firm.

The law firm issued a statement shortly after the post began circulating.

“We learned that an administrative employee of the Firm issued a threatening and offensive post on a personal social media account related to COVID-19 mask protections. This post is a complete violation of the values of our Firm, including our commitment to the health and safety of the communities we serve. We have terminated this individual’s employment and notified the proper authorities about the post as a precaution. We are deeply sorry for this situation. This type of post is not and never will be tolerated by our Firm.”