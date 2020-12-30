Preston Hollow Crime Reports Dec 21 – 27

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: SECURITY (SIMPLE)MINDED

By 2:12 p.m. Dec. 22, a 50-year-old man from the 9300 block of Hathaway Street had learned that keeping his vehicle behind a gate isn’t enough when he also leaves the keys in it. An athletic auto thief jumped over the gate to claim the four-wheel prize.

22 Tuesday

A 24-year-old woman from the 4900 block of Thunder Road reported at 5:08 a.m. that a pervert recorded himself masturbating next to her while she slept.

Reporting times were not available for thefts at two homes on Joyce Way, one in the 6300 block and the other in the 6800 block, and an unidentified store at Preston Forest Village.

23 Wednesday

One or more burglars struck vehicles at homes in the 5800 block of Lakehurst Avenue. One was reported at 8:28 a.m. by a 52-year-old woman. The other was reported at 1:56 p.m. by a 55-year-old man.

Overnight before 9:11 a.m., a burglar gained entry to a 51-year-old woman’s home in the 5000 block of Brookview Drive and stole from her. The woman later reported vandalism to her property occurred on Dec. 26.

Online records didn’t include a reporting times for a theft at a home in the 5800 block of Meadow Crest Drive and shoplifting at Nordstrom in NorthPark Center.

Who needs an ATM? Before 11:04 a.m., an opportunistic thief removed cash left in an unlocked vehicle by a 66-year-old man from the 4200 block of Brookview Drive.

Before 11:14 a.m., a reckless and irresponsible motorist fled after striking a 57-year-old man’s parked vehicle at Preston Forest Shopping Center.

At 4:19 p.m., two men, ages 34 and 35, complained of receiving harassing emails at their office in the 5700 block of LBJ Freeway.

Before 6:39 p.m. at NorthPark Center, a burglar smashed a window and stole from a 38-year-old Hutchins, Texas man’s vehicle.

Before 6:47 p.m., a thief snatched the contents of a 61-year-old Rowlett man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

Stolen before 6:48 p.m.: a U-Haul truck from apartments in the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway.

24 Thursday

At 1:59 a.m., one of more burglars set off the alarm at Petland in Preston Forest Square but still got away with store merchandise.

Before 2:47 a.m., an irresponsible jerk fled after striking a 32-year-old woman’s vehicle outside Inwood Tavern on Inwood Road, near Lovers Lane.

The reporting times were not provided for a theft at Northaven United Methodist Church on Preston Road and shoplifting from Nordstrom at NorthPark Center.

Arrested at 11:14 a.m.: a man, age not provided, who was accused of using a 32-year-old Irving man’s personal information to commit at a Dec. 23 theft at the Chase Bank at Preston Forest Village.

Before 3:11 p.m., a thief pinched an 18-year-old Dallas woman’s phone at NorthPark Center.

Reported at 4:24 p.m.: A shoplifter took merchandise from the St. Bernard sporting goods store in Inwood Village.

25 Friday

Multiple accounts across Preston Hollow tell of a jolly old prowler sneaking into homes overnight but hiding requested items inside instead of taking anything.

Perhaps Christmas became too merry until it wasn’t for a man, age not provided, who was arrested at 5:26 p.m. near a home in the 6800 block of Meadow Road and accused of public intoxication and being a danger to himself.

26 Saturday

Reported at 2:22 p.m.: a Christmas Day burglar working the parking lot at apartments on LBJ Freeway near Preston Road claimed a massage table and five guns from a 30-year-old Big Spring, Texas woman’s vehicle.

Arrested at 11:33 p.m.: a 53-year-old man accused of driving drunk in the 6800 block of Churchill Way.

Arrested at 11:44 p.m., a 64-year-old man accused of ignoring verbal commands and attempting to drive away during a traffic stop in the 10100 block of Midway Road.

27 Sunday

Before 12:58 p.m., a thief stole a 45-year-old woman’s stuff at a vacant house in the 10500 block of Les Jardins Drive.