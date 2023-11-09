Rangers Hit the Road for Playoff Opener
Jesuit Dallas hasn’t opened the playoffs on the road since 2013, but that will change on Friday when the Rangers face Arlington Bowie.
The Class 6A Division II Region I bi-district matchup against Arlington Bowie at Wilemon Stadium will be Jesuit’s fourth consecutive first-round meeting with an opponent from Arlington ISD.
The Rangers (7-3) finished third in District 7-6A during the regular season, and are a No. 2 seed in the 6A Division II bracket. Jesuit has won four straight games.
The Volunteers (7-3) had a six-game winning streak snapped with a narrow loss to District 8-6A champion Arlington Martin in the regular-season finale.
In other playoff action this weekend, W.T. White faces a rematch against powerhouse Frisco Lone Star in the opening round of the 5A Division I bracket. The Longhorns (6-4) earned the fourth seed from District 5-5A Div. I with a thrilling overtime victory over Birdville to wrap up the regular season last week.
The Rangers (9-1) have nine consecutive victories, the last four coming by margins of at least 28 points. They won the District 6-5A Div. I title and last defeated WTW 61-15 in the same round in 2020. Thursday’s game will be at The Star in Frisco.
Meantime, the TAPPS playoffs will open on Friday with Covenant traveling to face Colleyville Covenant in a rematch of a regular-season matchup that the Knights won 23-20 in early September.
The Knights (5-4) are looking to break a three-game postseason losing streak. The Cougars (8-2) are unbeaten at home this season.
Elsewhere in TAPPS, Parish Episcopal earned a first-round bye by winning a district title. The Panthers (7-3), who have won the last four state titles in the Division I classification, will face either Fort Worth Nolan or Tomball Concordia next week.