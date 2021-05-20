Dallas Habitat for Humanity To Host Primer on Homeownership

Homeownership has become an exercise in patience — and sometimes frustration — thanks to a very busy market. And it is even more difficult for first-time homebuyers.

Real estate prices have risen as much as 73% since 2000 and first-time home buyers only make up 33% of all homeowners.

(Read: Just How Busy Is the Dallas-Fort Worth Market?)

On June 5, Dallas Habitat will host their annual Homeownership Fair to help educate potential buyers on homeownership and celebrate National Homeownership Month.

“COVID-19 has completely changed the DFW housing market and potential homeowners have more questions than ever,” organizers said. “After a year of careful planning, this year’s virtual event is anticipated to be one of their largest yet and their most popular event of the year.”

The fair will feature leading industry experts, virtual breakout sessions, information about community resources, and raffle prizes. Even more, the fair will feature New York Times best-selling author Tiffany “The Budgetnista” Aliche as their keynote speaker to discuss the importance of budgeting when considering homeownership. The fair will be emceed by Lady Jade, host of K104’s DeDe in the Morning and founder of Project 16 DFW.

The event is FREE and anyone can attend. To learn more about the event, click here.