Rotary Club of Park Cities Celebrates Fundraising Efforts For Bonton Farm Medical Clinic

The Rotary Club of Park Cities last week celebrated raising $150,000+ for the upcoming Bonton Farm Medical Clinic.

Bonton Farms in the Bonton area of south Dallas features two fully functioning farms, a market, a cafe, and coffee house, according to their website.

Rotary Club of Park Cities member and Bonton Farms’ director of health and wellness Stephanie Bohan described some of her goals for the clinic.

“It’s going to be a medical clinic in the community where people can walk in, access services, receive care holistically for the mind, body, and spirit,” Rotary Club of Park Cities member and Bonton Farms’ director of health and wellness Stephanie Bohan said. “So what is going to help the people of Bonton? No longer have as their reality that they live 11.7 year shorter lives than other people in other ZIP codes. It’s going to be to get healthy … and that’s why this facility is going to dedicate as much space to health and wellness and helping people get well as it does to providing medical care.”

To celebrate the success of the fundraising effort for the clinic, members of the Rotary Club gathered May 28 for a picnic lunch at Bonton Farms.

Bonton Farms Executive Director Daron Babcock was on hand and said the club’s efforts are “part of a much bigger story.”

“Communities like Bonton were designed to separate people from everything else, and so when we talk about things like it being a healthcare desert or a food desert, if you don’t back up, we were created that way to be that way…whenever you create a population of people that live in a place that have none of those resources, the outcomes follow,” Babcock said. “Just a little glimpse of hope can change their life forever because I start to believe that things are possible. Nothing can happen if I don’t believe it.”