African American Museum to Host Smithsonian’s ‘Men of Change’

The African American Museum, Dallas will host the Smithsonian Institution’s stunning traveling exhibition, Men of Change: Power. Triumph. Truth. until Sept. 12.

The exhibition presents the narrative of a nation through the profiles of significant African American men who are icons in the country’s historical and cultural landscape.

Created by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES), Men of Change is made possible through the support of the Ford Motor Company Fund, the philanthropic arm of Ford.

Men of Change highlights revolutionary men like Muhammad Ali, James Baldwin, Ta-Nehisi Coates, W.E.B. Du Bois, and Kendrick Lamar whose journeys have altered the history and culture of the country through politics, sports, science, entertainment, business, and religion.

Each biography is paired with original artwork by a noted artist that accentuates the subjects’ individual legacies. The exhibition weaves a collective tapestry of what it is to be an African American man, past and present, and the legacy that only strengthens across generations.

PHOTO: Courtesy African American Museum, Dallas

Participating artists include Nina Chanel Abney, Derrick Adams, Robert Pruitt, Tariku Shiferaw, and Devan Shimoyama.

“The African American Museum, Dallas is very proud to bring Men of Change to the people of North Texas and showcase the momentous stories of extraordinary African American men who have changed our world for the better,” said Dr. Harry Robinson, Jr., president and CEO of the African American Museum, said in a statement. “This is an inspiring lesson in American history that must be shared.”

PHOTO: Courtesy African American Museum, Dallas

The museum is located at 3536 Grand Ave. in Fair Park. Admission to the museum and exhibition is free. Photos of the artwork can be found here.