Arboretum Hosts Preview Party For New Children’s Garden Education Videos

The Dallas Arboretum recently hosted a private preview party to celebrate the release of the new Dallas Arboretum education videos, underwritten by Dianne and Jack Adleta.

Those in attendance at the June 11 event included the Adleta family, Dallas Arboretum President Mary Brinegar, retired Educators, students, and their parents. The guests enjoyed cast party snacks and sweets catered by Two Sisters Catering.

The Adletas’ gift was given to the Dallas Arboretum Education Department on behalf of their landmark year of 2020, celebrating the 100th anniversary of The Adleta Corporation, founded in downtown Dallas in 1920.

Jack and Dianne Adleta say they chose the Arboretum’s educational program “because of the invaluable opportunity for children to learn by experiencing the science, discovery, and joy of nature in the glorious outdoor galleries of the Arboretum.”

Their gift will underwrite the production of a series of short, informative videos that will assist teachers in program selection relevant to their curriculum needs for student field trips.

The Adleta educational videos feature the experiences gained from entering each of the 11 galleries inside the Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden.