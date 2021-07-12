Thomas Christopher Tansil passed away on July 4, 2021, in the company of his wife and friends.

He was born on November 27, 1966, in Dallas, Texas, the eldest son of Nancy and Tom Tansil. Chris graduated from Highland Park High School in 1985 then attended the University of Texas, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering in 1990 and a Master of Science degree in structural engineering in 1991.

Chris had a deep love of the outdoors, especially fly-fishing, stargazing, and summers in Wyoming. He bled burnt orange throughout his life. Chris spent two years as an engineering professor in Nepal and trekked extensively through the Himalayas. He returned to Dallas to work as a structural engineer for more than 25 years, most recently as EVP at Click Engineering. He never lost his love of education, continuing to teach advanced steel design at UTA as an adjunct faculty member.

Chris felt very lucky to have married the love of his life, Yun, on July 20, 2001, at Wynne Chapel. Nothing gave them more joy than raising their beautiful daughter, Beatrice. Chris is survived by his wife of 20 years, Yun, and their daughter, Beatrice; his brother and sister-in-law Brad and Marisa; his two nephews, Nicolas and Theodore; and his cousin, Nicole McCrory. A memorial service for Chris will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 19, in Wynne Chapel, Highland Park Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Beatrice’s college fund https://go.fidelity.com/qexwq3 or a charity of your choice.