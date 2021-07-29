Go Here: Open Houses to Check Out July 31 and August 1

We’ve curated a handful of the best and newest open houses in the Preston Hollow area and the Park Cities for you to check out this weekend.

Saturday, July 31

PHOTO: Compass

11508 Mid Surrey Court, Dallas. Walk to the highly-sought-out DeGolyer Elementary from this completely remodeled home on a corner lot. The home boasts open concept living and dining areas, a gourmet kitchen, and floor-to-ceiling Pella Windows. Hardwood and Italian marble flooring further showcase loads of natural light. Split bedrooms offer two primary suites. Five bedrooms/three baths. $750,000. Schools: DeGolyer Elementary, Marsh Preparatory, Prestonwood Montessori at E.D. Walker Middle School, W.T. White High, Good Shepherd Episcopal School, Holy Cross Lutheran School, Hockaday, Lamplighter, Episcopal School of Dallas. Open houses: Saturday and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

4618 W. Amherst Ave., Dallas. This stunning custom build is located in the coveted Briarwood neighborhood and boasts beautiful hardwoods and designer touches throughout. The kitchen features elegant cabinetry, quartz countertops, a dining nook, a wet bar, and an oversized island with a breakfast bar. A butler’s pantry leads into the dining room. The kitchen overlooks the living area, which boasts 20-foot ceilings, a cast stone fireplace, and built-ins. Four bedrooms/four-and-a-half bathrooms. $1,595,000. Schools: Maple Lawn Elementary, Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High, Wesley Prep, K.B. Polk Center for the Academically Talented and Gifted, Longfellow Middle School, Providence Christian School. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

4618 Amherst PHOTO: Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s

3824 Amherst PHOTO: Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate

3824 Amherst Ave., University Park. This charming, move-in-ready family home is within walking distance of University Park Elementary School, the pool, and Snider Plaza, and a quick drive to Highland Park High. Every bedroom has an en suite bath, the kitchen and den are open, gorgeous formal rooms, and a bonus secluded third-room study for optimal work-from-home conditions. Five bedrooms/five-and-a-half bathrooms. $2.35 million. Schools: University Elementary, McCulloch Intermediate, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Christ the King, Providence Christian School. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, August 1

12013 Edgestone Road, Dallas. This home by Hawkins-Welwood is almost completely on one story — there’s a bedroom with an ensuite on the second level. Quality finishes including gorgeous moldings, wood floors, and plantation shutters throughout the home. The den boasts vaulted beamed ceilings and a fireplace. The kitchen features granite counters, a gas cooktop, a Sub-Zero refrigerator and freezer, double ovens, and a walk-in pantry. Three bedrooms/three-and-a-half baths. $925,000. Schools: Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Kramer Elementary, Alcuin, Dallas International School, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard. Open houses: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

12013 Edgestone PHOTO: Ebby Halliday, Realtors

3448 Shenandoah PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

3448 Shenandoah St., University Park. Built in 2005 by Barnett West, this beautiful home is meticulously updated and refreshed. The first floor boasts two living areas, including a double-door study with a street view. The newly updated kitchen includes an adorable breakfast nook with bench seating, a new backsplash, quartzite countertops, and a vent hood. Four bedrooms/four-and-a-half bathrooms. $1,385,000. Schools: Armstrong Elementary, McCulloch Intermediate, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Christ the King, Providence Christian School. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

4231 Normandy Ave., University Park. Built by Robert Rhoads, this home boasts a perfect layout and living space for entertainers or large families. An outstanding kitchen has a commercial-grade gas cooktop and vent, center island, separate ice maker, Sub Zero appliances, and more. A large den has a wall of built-ins and an Austin-stone fireplace. Five bedrooms/four-and-a-half bathrooms. $1.4 million. Schools: Bradfield Elementary, McCulloch Intermediate, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Christ the King, Providence Christian School. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

4321 Normandy PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

3805 S. Versailles PHOTO: Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate

3805 S. Versailles Ave., Dallas. This townhome in Highland Park West boasts striking details and architecture, including a living room with a vaulted ceiling, large windows, and a fireplace flanked by built-ins. French doors lead to a private interior courtyard. The kitchen has updated Bertazzoni appliances, white cabinets, and lots of storage. Two bedrooms/two-and-a-half baths. $599,000. Schools: Maple Lawn Elementary, Rusk Middle School, North Dallas High, K.B. Polk Center for the Academically Talented and Gifted, Longfellow Middle School, Providence Christian School. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

3953 Merrell Road, Dallas. Built by the beloved late Tom Grieco, this modern home is designed around a central courtyard, with the first-floor primary suite and guest suites, office, kitchen, and living and dining rooms full of the natural light it provides. A 711-square-foot garage with windows and quartz floors contains a studio, workshop, and electric car charger. Smart home systems automate everything from window shades to the refrigerator. Luxury finishes, appliances, and tech added in 2019 make this home move-in ready. Four bedrooms/four-and-a-half bathrooms. $1,425,000. Schools: Harry C. Withers Elementary, Prestonwood Montessori at E.D. Walker, E.D. Walker Middle School, W.T. White High School, Good Shepherd Episcopal School, Grace Academy, Hockaday, St. Rita, Lamplighter, Jesuit. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

3953 Merrell PHOTO: Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s

7023 Deloache PHOTO: Ebby Halliday, Realtors

7023 Deloache Ave., Dallas. This Lane Park home has a flexible floor plan with areas for multiple offices. There are two options for primary suites — upstairs and downstairs, and you can work remotely with ease. A unique two-floor atrium located in the center of the home brings a bit of the outdoors inside. All of the rooms are oversized with high ceilings. The front yard and backyard are low maintenance, complete with a hot tub. Four bedrooms/four bathrooms. $899,000. Schools: Preston Hollow Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Our Redeemer, Christ the King Elementary, Heritage School of Texas, Wesley Prep, St. Marks. Open house: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.