Clayton Dabney For Kids With Cancer Launching ‘Angels Among Us’ Campaign

Clayton Dabney for Kids with Cancer will commemorate Childhood Cancer Awareness Month this September with its second annual “Angels Among Us” campaign led by Dallas Co-chairs Jenny Saphier and Chad Barrett.

Clayton Dabney for Kids with Cancer provides anonymous financial assistance to low-income families with children in the final stages of terminal cancer, allowing them to create memories with their child by providing last wishes, gifts, special events, family travel, and financial assistance with household bills. In its first year, Clayton Dabney raised more than $91,000 during the campaign, which allowed them to anonymously serve over 45 families in need of assistance.

For every $100 donated, supporters will receive a Clayton’s Angel yard sign to recognize families who have lost a child to cancer this year. Signs will be delivered in late August to be gifted and/or displayed beginning September 1, marking the start of Childhood Cancer Awareness month.

Campaign levels are: Archangel at $5,000, which provides financial assistance for two families and up to 50 yard signs; Guardian Angel at $2,500, which provides financial assistance for one family and up to 20 yard signs; Seraphim Angel, a $1,000 contribution providing financial assistance for a family and up to 10 yard signs; Cherub Angel, a $500 contribution providing financial assistance for a family and up to five yard signs; and Angel, a $100 donation receives one angel yard sign.

“After this extremely difficult year, there are more families than ever who need our support. The financial burden many face after losing jobs and income on top of the hardship of caring for or losing a sick child is devastating,” said Leslie Ficke, executive director of Clayton Dabney for Kids with Cancer. “We are so thankful for the support received during the Angels Among Us campaign last year, and our goal is to raise even more money this year to help ease the burden on these families and create last memories during this difficult time.”

For more information or to help recognize the Angels Among Us with the purchase of a sign, visit Clayton Dabney for Kids with Cancer’s website. The community is invited to share photos of their angel or an angel seen in their neighborhood with the tag #AngelsAmongUs.