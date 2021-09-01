HP Knocks Off Top Teams at Volleypalooza

For the second straight weekend, Highland Park was the runner-up in a tournament featuring some of the best volleyball teams in the state.

The Lady Scots (20-5) marched all the way to the championship match at the Volleypalooza event in Leander on Saturday before falling in three sets to national power Mater Dei from California.

HP won seven of its nine matches at the three-day tournament, earning victories over Leander Glenn, San Antonio Churchill, Pearland Dawson, The Woodlands, Rockwall, San Antonio Cornerstone (quarterfinals), and Lake Travis (semifinals).

Emily Hellmuth, Sydney Breon, and Ceci Gooch each took home all-tournament honors for the Lady Scots. HP returned home on Tuesday for a sweep of Waxahachie, 25-21, 25-13, 25-19. They will continue nondistrict play on Friday by hosting Aledo.