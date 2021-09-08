Preston Hollow Crime Reports Aug. 30 – Sept. 4

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: STEALING MADE SIMPLE

Reported at 6:50 p.m. Aug. 31: easy pickings in the 11500 West Ricks Circle. To take a 55-year-old man’s property, the thief only needed to enter through the open garage and remove items from the unlocked vehicle.

30 Monday

Incomplete records didn’t include a reporting time for a theft at a home in the 11000 block of Tibbs Street.

Before 11:42 a.m., a burglar damaged a window while stealing contents from a 63-year-old woman’s vehicle at Preston Center.

Reported at 4:13 p.m.: Dog bites 29-year-old woman at Inwood Village.

31 Tuesday

Arrested at 4:27 a.m.: a man (age not provided) who was accused of driving drunk in the 11300 block of Inwood Road.

Before 9:52 a.m., a prowler stole from a 55-year-old man’s vehicle at a home in the 6600 block of Desco Drive.

Incomplete records didn’t include a reporting time for a theft from a Midland, Texas woman (age not provided) at NorthPark Center.

Burglarized before 9:30 p.m.: a 24-year-old woman’s vehicle near Black Swan Yoga on Lovers Lane.

1 Wednesday

Reported at 10:45 a.m.: A burglar used a window to get in and out with stolen goods from a Sebastian Construction worksite in the 9100 block of Devonshire Drive.

Before 2:49 p.m., a pickpocket at the Market at Preston Forest pinched the wallet from the purse of a 71-year-old woman shopping at Tom Thumb.

Guessing this one made someone hot: Before 5:31 p.m., a prowler snatched stuff from a Houk Air Conditioning vehicle calling on a home in the 7000 block of Orchid Lane.

Burglarized before 7:51 p.m.: a 65-year-old woman’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

Before 7:54 p.m., a burglar damaged a window while stealing contents from a 42-year-old Fort Worth woman’s vehicle at Hillcrest Crossing at Northwest Highway and Hillcrest Road.

2 Thursday

Taken before 5:28 p.m.: a 68-year-old man’s vehicle from Forestwood Antique Mall at Forest Lane and Dallas North Tollway.

Stolen before 6:23 p.m.: a 30-year-old Mesquite man’s vehicle from NorthPark Center.

3 Friday

Officers responded at 3:08 a.m. to a fatal fiery crash south of Walnut Hill Lane on Midway Road, where a Ford Mustang struck a pole, trapping the driver inside. Read more here.

Overnight before 7:47 a.m. in the 8600 block of Edgemere Road, a vandal cut the tires on a 70-year-old woman’s vehicle.

Overnight before 8:46 a.m., a burglar broke the wine fridge at Tom Thumb in the Market at Preston Forest.

A shove before 10:06 a.m. caused left shoulder pain for a 32-year-old woman working at Aritzia at NorthPark Center.

Reported at 10:19 p.m.: a bad day for a Chick-Fil-A employee. A thief took the 19-year-old man’s vehicle from the parking lot of the restaurant in the 12100 block of Inwood Road.

4 Saturday

Say a little prayer for the 61-year-old Garland man whose vehicle was stolen before 4:54 p.m. near Lovers Lane United Methodist Church’s Copeland House & Prayer Garden on Meadowbrook Drive.

The burglar who stole from a 21-year-old woman’s vehicle at Preston Forest Village before 4:25 p.m. broke a window.

Reported at 5:31 p.m.: ugly behavior. Two guys shoplifted from Ulta Beauty at Inwood Village. But there’s no word yet on whether their loot helped pretty them up.