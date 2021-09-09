Go Here: Open Houses to Check Out Sep. 10 and 11

Still looking for your dream home? Check out one of these open houses this weekend, and your search just might be over.

Saturday

PHOTO: Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International

3301 Beverly Dr., Dallas. Beverly doesn’t get better than this serene setting. Sitting on 0.65 acres in the greatest neighborhood in the world, this house has such a fabulous history of galas from all decades. Everything is oversized, from the four bedrooms, six full and two powder baths, but wait until you enter the living room of all living rooms. The home boasts two proper offices, entertaining backyard, pool, screened-in porch, and exterior entry pool bath. Double gates upon entry that you just can’t find anymore. Four bedrooms/six-and-a-half baths. $6.99 million. Schools: Armstrong Elementary, McCulloch Intermediate, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Christ the King, Providence Christian School. Open house: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday

4021 Rochelle Dr., Dallas. Perfect for summer, this Midway Hollow home offers a covered deck and a 30-foot pool. Inside, a beautifully remodeled kitchen, refinished hardwood floors, and a primary suite with double closets and a bath with a jetted tub make the home a true oasis. Four bedrooms/two bathrooms. $549,000. Schools: Harry C. Withers Elementary, Foster Elementary, Walnut Hill Elementary, Prestonwood Montessori at E.D. Walker, E.D. Walker Middle School, W.T. White High School, Good Shepherd Episcopal School, Grace Academy, Hockaday, St. Monica, Lamplighter, Jesuit. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

4021 Rochelle Dr.

4509 W. University Blvd. PHOTOS: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc./Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate

4509 W. University Blvd., Dallas. Enter this spacious townhome that lives like a home. Hand-scraped hardwood floors run throughout the living areas. The open kitchen will appeal to any aspiring chef with ample storage, granite counters, and a large pantry. The living room offers a gas log fireplace and opens to a covered patio and backyard. All bedrooms are on the second floor with the primary suite separated for privacy. In addition to the three bedrooms, there is a fourth room that would make a great office, playroom, or exercise room. Three bedrooms/two-and-a-half bathrooms. $675,000. Schools: Maple Lawn Elementary, Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High, Wesley Prep, K.B. Polk Center for the Academically Talented and Gifted, Longfellow Middle School, Providence Christian School. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

10802 Dove Brook Circle, Dallas. A transitional home with comfort, space, multiple staircases, and many options for entertainment. Thoughtfully updated and ready for your enjoyment. Open kitchen with Schuler cabinetry, dual walk-in pantries, gas cook-top, coffee bar, and direct access to an impressive side yard. Spacious primary suite downstairs with a spa-like bathroom and sizable closet. Upstairs is complete with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a sitting area, and a large living space. Two separate amazing enclosed outdoor spaces, a yard off the kitchen great for activities or relaxing, another accessed from a covered patio with an automated screen enclosure overlooking the pool. The three-car garage offers parking or storage. Four bedrooms/three-and-a-half baths. $879,000. Schools: Arthur Kramer Elementary, Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, St. Mark’s. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

10802 Dove Brook Circle

4206 Middleton Road PHOTOS: Compass/Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

4206 Middleton Road, Dallas. New Orleans Garden District-inspired home in Preston Hollow. Close to prestigious private schools. Five beds, 4.1 baths on nearly a half-acre with a resort-style backyard. Pool, grill, cabana with TV, and artificial turf perfect for entertaining. The primary suite overlooks the pool. Bath is spa-like, separate shower, jetted tub, two sinks, and two closets. The kitchen is fit for a chef with double ovens, a steamer, and a gas stove and is open to the living room. This home has a wall of windows with great natural light. The home also has handicap-accessible quarters, stairs, and an elevator entrance. The four-car garage is Tesla-ready. Schools: Walnut Hill School, Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High School, Foster Elementary, Ursuline, St. Monica, Episcopal School of Dallas, The Cambridge School. Open house: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

9134 Cochran Heights Dr., Dallas. Nestled in Bluffview, this Cochran Heights home features an open floor plan with high ceilings throughout. Enjoy the oversized windows which create an abundance of natural light throughout the home. The entire home was recently refreshed with new paint throughout, a new AC unit, a new marble backsplash in the kitchen, a vent hood, new light fixtures, and more. The primary bedroom is featured downstairs with a large walk-in closet and bathroom. The rest of the bedrooms are located upstairs with a flex space perfect for a home office. Don’t forget the perfect size yard with a private patio and grilling space. Three bedrooms/two-and-a-half baths. $638,000. Schools: Maple Lawn Elementary, Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High, Wesley Prep, K.B. Polk Center for the Academically Talented and Gifted, Longfellow Middle School, Providence Christian School. Open house: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

9134 Cochran Heights Dr.

7506 Eastern Ave PHOTOS: Compass/Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International

7506 Eastern Ave., Dallas. This charming and remodeled two-bedroom Greenway Crest cottage welcomes you with its beautifully landscaped yard, trees, and a covered porch, along with a built-in flower box at the entry. Inside you’ll find an open concept floor plan with abundant natural light. The large kitchen with a center island, breakfast bar, granite countertops, and updated cabinetry opens to the dining and living rooms. The living room with a wood-burning fireplace and built-in cabinets is the perfect place to relax and unwind. The south side of the home includes two large bedrooms, one oversized full bath, and a sunroom. Two bedroom/one bath. $525,000. Schools: Maple Lawn Elementary, Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High, Wesley Prep, K.B. Polk Center for the Academically Talented and Gifted, Longfellow Middle School, Providence Christian School. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.