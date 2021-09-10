Gayle Ball Miller

9/21/1942 – 9/4/2021

Gayle was amazing, beautiful, stylish with a “can do” attitude. Her favorite T-Shirt was the iconic Rosie the Riveter, which she proudly wore. A devoted wife, mother, homemaker, and business partner, she loved antiques – especially American Primitive – decorating for ALL seasons and EVERY holiday – big or small. Christmas was her absolute favorite, with every room properly adorned for the season…saying, “You can never have too much Christmas!”

She adored Girl Scout Cookies, bought them by the case, Vienna sausage sandwiches, good iced tea, homemade ice cream, and S&D Oyster Co., her most favorite dining spot.

Gayle was born September 21, 1942, to James Roy & Elva Dee Ball (Patterson). She graduated from Hillcrest High School (Class of ’59) and attended Abilene Christian College. She met her soul mate and future husband Frank Raymon Miller in 1972, married him in 1978. Together, they built a family business – Miller & Sons Funeral Car Sales and Funeral Livery, along with Park Cities Limousine.

She was preceded in death by parents, James Roy & Elva Dee Ball, and a nephew, James David Hunter. Patricia Gayle is survived by her husband, friend, and partner Frank Miller, Sr. of Dallas; son James Merrit Onstott; daughter Lori Gayle Bianco, husband Luigi, and grandson Angelo James Bianco; sons Joshua Edward Miller and Geoffrey David Miller; stepson Frank Miller, Jr., wife Malinda and three beautiful grandchildren Evan, Grace Caroline, and Amelia; sister Marianne Hunter (Ball), husband David, nieces Anna Frances Hunter and Elizabeth Dee Hunter.

Gayle was an avid animal lover, especially for her beloved four-legged children Fenway and Toby. Memorials in her name to the SPCA would be greatly appreciated.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 11th, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Calvary Hill Funeral Home of Dallas. Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, September 12th at 2 p.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel, with a reception at the Miller Residence to follow.

A private interment will be held on Tuesday, September 14th, at DFW National Cemetery.