Preston Hollow Crime Reports Sept. 20 – 26

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: NOT THAT BRIGHT

Future’s so bright you’ve gotta steal shades? Arrested at 4:23 p.m. Sept. 22: a 43-year-old woman accused of shoplifting from Ray-Ban at NorthPark Center.

20 Monday

Arrested at 3:48 a.m.: a 24-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 10100 block of Dallas North Tollway.

Before 11:54 a.m. in the 6800 block of Stichter Avenue, a thief took items from the trailer attached to a 59-year-old man’s vehicle.

21 Tuesday

Burglarized overnight before 8:47 a.m.: Bike Mart at Inwood Village.

Incomplete online records didn’t include a reporting time for a theft from an Olerio Homes construction site in the 4300 block of Northcrest Road.

Reported at 11:12 a.m.: A vandal damaged a 31-year-old man’s property at apartments in the 3900 block of West Northwest Highway.

Before 11:25 a.m., a prowler working the 4200 block of Alta Vista Lane stole contents from a 25-year-old man’s vehicle.

Burglarized before 8:36 p.m.: a 27-year-old man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

22 Wednesday

Damaged before 9:17 a.m.: a 27-year-old Farmers Branch man’s vehicle that was struck by a hit-and-run driver at NorthPark Center.

Burglarized before 9:25 a.m.: a 50-year-old man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

Taken before 12:27 p.m.: a 34-year-old man’s vehicle from his home in the 4800 block of West Amherst Avenue.

Reported at 3:29 p.m. in the 5800 block of Dexter Drive: An unidentified villain caused a 46-year-old Farmers Branch woman to injure herself.

Before 6:52 p.m., a burglar working the NorthPark Center parking lots popped the lock on a vehicle and stole the belongings of two male SMU students ages 19 and 20.

23 Thursday

Before 1:53 p.m., a prowler plundered contents of a DJ’S Plumbing & Backflow vehicle calling on a home in the 6400 block of Desco Drive.

A wreck before 3:38 p.m. in the 5800 block of Royal Lane left two 49-year-old women injured – one from River Rouge, Michigan, and the other from Aubrey, Texas.

Reported at 3:43 p.m.: The Sept. 20 burglary of a 61-year-old man’s home in the 7100 block of Azalea Lane.

24 Friday

Officers dispatched at 1:05 p.m. about a car theft reported by a 62-year-old man from the 11700 block of Forest Court began investigating the case as a forgery.

Reported at 1:27 p.m.: A reckless and irresponsible motorist just drove away on Sept. 23 after striking a 46-year-old man’s unoccupied car at Preston Center. Similarly behaving drivers fled after two other wrecks – one before 5:34 p.m. in the 6800 block of LBJ Freeway and the other before 8:51 p.m. in the 6200 block of Willow Lane.

Reported at 5:29 p.m.: A harasser used racial slurs in a message left to alarm a 67-year-old woman from the zero hundred block of Robledo Drive.

25 Saturday

Before 2:33 a.m., a prowler stole contents from a 60-year-old man’s vehicle parked in the 7100 block of Grand Oaks Road.

A coffee break turned more bitterly costly than usual before 12:06 p.m. when a burglar broke into a 49-year-old woman’s vehicle outside Starbuck’s in the 12200 block of Inwood Road.

Stolen at gunpoint before 6:27 a.m.: a 38-year-old man’s truck in the 9700 block of Hillcrest Road.