Wednesday, September 29, 2021

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
Crime Preston Hollow 

Preston Hollow Crime Reports Sept. 20 – 26

William Taylor 0 Comments ,

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: NOT THAT BRIGHT

Future’s so bright you’ve gotta steal shades? Arrested at 4:23 p.m. Sept. 22: a 43-year-old woman accused of shoplifting from Ray-Ban at NorthPark Center.

20 Monday

Arrested at 3:48 a.m.: a 24-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 10100 block of Dallas North Tollway.

Before 11:54 a.m. in the 6800 block of Stichter Avenue, a thief took items from the trailer attached to a 59-year-old man’s vehicle.

21 Tuesday

Burglarized overnight before 8:47 a.m.: Bike Mart at Inwood Village.

Incomplete online records didn’t include a reporting time for a theft from an Olerio Homes construction site in the 4300 block of Northcrest Road.

Reported at 11:12 a.m.: A vandal damaged a 31-year-old man’s property at apartments in the 3900 block of West Northwest Highway.

Before 11:25 a.m., a prowler working the 4200 block of Alta Vista Lane stole contents from a 25-year-old man’s vehicle.

Burglarized before 8:36 p.m.: a 27-year-old man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

22 Wednesday

Damaged before 9:17 a.m.: a 27-year-old Farmers Branch man’s vehicle that was struck by a hit-and-run driver at NorthPark Center.

Burglarized before 9:25 a.m.: a 50-year-old man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

Taken before 12:27 p.m.: a 34-year-old man’s vehicle from his home in the 4800 block of West Amherst Avenue.

Reported at 3:29 p.m. in the 5800 block of Dexter Drive: An unidentified villain caused a 46-year-old Farmers Branch woman to injure herself.

Before 6:52 p.m., a burglar working the NorthPark Center parking lots popped the lock on a vehicle and stole the belongings of two male SMU students ages 19 and 20.

23 Thursday

Before 1:53 p.m., a prowler plundered contents of a DJ’S Plumbing & Backflow vehicle calling on a home in the 6400 block of Desco Drive.

A wreck before 3:38 p.m. in the 5800 block of Royal Lane left two 49-year-old women injured – one from River Rouge, Michigan, and the other from Aubrey, Texas.

Reported at 3:43 p.m.: The Sept. 20 burglary of a 61-year-old man’s home in the 7100 block of Azalea Lane.

24 Friday

Officers dispatched at 1:05 p.m. about a car theft reported by a 62-year-old man from the 11700 block of Forest Court began investigating the case as a forgery.

Reported at 1:27 p.m.: A reckless and irresponsible motorist just drove away on Sept. 23 after striking a 46-year-old man’s unoccupied car at Preston Center. Similarly behaving drivers fled after two other wrecks – one before 5:34 p.m. in the 6800 block of LBJ Freeway and the other before 8:51 p.m. in the 6200 block of Willow Lane.

Reported at 5:29 p.m.: A harasser used racial slurs in a message left to alarm a 67-year-old woman from the zero hundred block of Robledo Drive.

25 Saturday

Before 2:33 a.m., a prowler stole contents from a 60-year-old man’s vehicle parked in the 7100 block of Grand Oaks Road.

A coffee break turned more bitterly costly than usual before 12:06 p.m. when a burglar broke into a 49-year-old woman’s vehicle outside Starbuck’s in the 12200 block of Inwood Road.

Stolen at gunpoint before 6:27 a.m.: a 38-year-old man’s truck in the 9700 block of Hillcrest Road.

William Taylor

William Taylor, editor of Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People, shares a name and a birthday with his dad and a love for community journalism with his colleagues at People Newspapers. He joined the staff in 2016 after more than 25 years working for daily newspapers in such places as Alexandria, Louisiana; Baton Rouge; McKinney; San Angelo; and Sherman, though not in anywhere near that order. A city manager once told him that “city government is the best government” because of its potential to improve the lives of its residents. William still enjoys covering municipal government and many other topics. Follow him on Twitter @Seminarydropout. He apologizes in advance to the Joneses for any angry Tweets that might slip out about the Dallas Cowboys during the NFL season. You also can reach him at [email protected]. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

You May Also Like

Preston Hollow Crime Reports Feb. 22 – 28

William Taylor 0

Crime Reports Sept. 9 – 15

William Taylor 0

Maid Steals Chain, Tells Owner She Might Return it

Michelle Saunders 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *