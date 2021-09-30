La Fiesta Gifts $225,000 to Highland Park Education Foundation

The Highland Park Education Foundation (HPEF) Thursday announced an additional gift of $225,000 from La Fiesta de las Seis Banderas from funds raised in 2020-2021.

The funds will support Response to Intervention (RTI) Materials for reading and math, $50,000 of it will go toward HPEF’s Mad for Plaid Leadership Society, which is restricted for district-wide teacher and staff salary support, $25,000 will go toward upgrades in the Pierce Planetarium software, and another $50,000 will be dedicated to upgrading the Highland Park High School Palmer Auditorium.

“Our Highland Park schools are the heart of our community, and we are proud to see our efforts making a significant impact on one of the most important causes to La Fiesta- exemplary education,” said 2021 La Fiesta co-chairs Michaela Dyer and Kim Quinn.

La Fiesta de las Seis Banderas was founded in 1986 and has evolved into a community-wide organization that coordinates the La Fiesta de las Seis Banderas Gala and other events to raise money for various Park Cities charities.

“We are deeply grateful to be one of the many non-profit beneficiaries of La Fiesta’s hard work and generosity,” said Lauren Holloway, HPEF executive director, “and it’s a privilege to work with their leadership that is so understanding of our evolving needs in education and their commitment to making the greatest difference for the largest number of students and teachers possible.”

HPEF partners with La Fiesta on other programs in HPISD, such as providing the financial award for campus Teachers of the Year and gifting $1,000 grants for teachers to implement creative learning projects in the classroom as part of the Teacher Innovation Grant program.

