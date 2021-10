The second half of the District 13-5A volleyball schedule began with a repeat of the first half for Highland Park, as the Lady Scots swept Royse City on Tuesday.

HP’s victory by scores of 25-19, 25-20, 25-12 increased the team’s winning streak to 11 matches overall — 10 of which have come via sweep.

The Lady Scots also remained unbeaten in district play heading into Friday’s home matchup with West Mesquite, followed by a trip to Greenville on Oct. 12.