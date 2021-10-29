All Treats At Rise School

Children at the Ashford Rise School of Dallas received pre-Halloween treats Friday.

Children dressed for the occasion in costumes ranging from Disney princesses to superheroes.

“We’ve been doing this with our TouchDown Club since the inception of this school, so every Halloween the new class of TouchDown Club comes and hands out treats to all the kids,” said Rise School Director of Development Caroline Snabes. “The kids are having a blast.”

Local ridesharing company Alto was on hand again this year to deliver treats to the children.

(READ: Halloween Treats For Rise School Children)

“We are thrilled to partner with The Rise School again this year to deliver Halloween tweets to its students. It has been wonderful to partner with such a fantastic organization and we are excited to continue to find ways to support the school. It is also enjoyable to see Alto drivers to dress up in Halloween costumes and make a positive impact to the Dallas community,” said Alto’s partnerships manager Morgan Miller.