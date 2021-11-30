Lady Scots Topple McKinney, Tourney Next

Highland Park broke open a close game after halftime and surged to a 53-42 win over McKinney in girls basketball action on Monday.

Paris Lauro scored 16 points to lead the Lady Scots (7-5), who have won back-to-back games on their home floor. Vivian Jin added 12 points and Alianne Elmore contributed nine.

On Thursday, the Lady Scots begin play in the Curtis Culwell Invitational tournament in Garland. The three-day event runs through Saturday, after which HP will open District 13-5A play on Dec. 10 at Greenville.