Tuesday, November 30, 2021

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Paris Lauro paced Highland Park in scoring against McKinney on Monday. (PHOTO: Chris McGathey)
Park Cities Sports 

Lady Scots Topple McKinney, Tourney Next

Todd Jorgenson

Highland Park broke open a close game after halftime and surged to a 53-42 win over McKinney in girls basketball action on Monday.

Paris Lauro scored 16 points to lead the Lady Scots (7-5), who have won back-to-back games on their home floor. Vivian Jin added 12 points and Alianne Elmore contributed nine.

On Thursday, the Lady Scots begin play in the Curtis Culwell Invitational tournament in Garland. The three-day event runs through Saturday, after which HP will open District 13-5A play on Dec. 10 at Greenville.

