DALLAS, TX – The Royal Oaks’ Great 108 celebrated its 38th anniversary on Monday, October 11, and set a new record by raising $107,000 for the Northern Texas PGA Foundation.

The Great 108 is a fundraising event held at Royal Oaks Country Club in Dallas. It was started in 1983 by Royal Oaks Country Club PGA Golf Professional Emeritus Randy Smith, who at the time was the PGA head professional. The inaugural event raised a total of $9,167.

This year’s event featured 40 junior golfers who each received a 9-hole playing lesson from either Smith or another of the PGA professionals on the Royal Oaks staff. Typically, the event is held in August, and 108 holes are played by each PGA professional, giving the event its name. But, this year they each played 72 holes.

The goal for 2021 was to raise $90,000. That goal was exceeded, and for the first time, the Great 108 raised over $100,000! The 2021 grand total was $107,000. This total bests last year’s record amount by $18,000. The funds raised by the Royal Oaks members will benefit the Northern Texas PGA Foundation and be directed to the Foundation’s scholarship fund and other growth of the game activities. This year, the Northern Texas PGA Foundation awarded a record of $454,500 in scholarships to 54 high school seniors who are currently completing their first semester in college.

Since the event’s inception, the Royal Oaks’ membership has raised nearly $1,900,000 to benefit junior golf in northern Texas.

The Northern Texas PGA applauds Randy along with Todd Harbour, PGA, Dean Larsson, PGA, Abe Hernandez, PGA, Clif Nelson, PGA, Brian Norman, PGA, Michelle Edgar, PGA, Blair Golding and the club members at Royal Oaks Country Club for their generous support of the Northern Texas PGA Foundation all of these years.