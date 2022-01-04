Mozzarella Company Named to Food and Wine’s Best Cheese List

Pardon the pun, but you could say that Paula Lambert’s Mozzarella Company is feeling pretty cheesed with themselves these days.

The longtime Dallas favorite for local cheese was recently named in Food and Wine magazine’s “Best Cheese in America” list, celebrating the top 50 cheesemakers in the country.

Paula Lambert

The magazine said that “no creamery was too large or too small to elude consideration,” examining both the large supermarket cheeses to the small batches of local creameries.

“Roughly 30 states are represented, which is extremely exciting, when you think about how things were even a decade ago — imagine where we could be in another ten years,” the article pointed out.

When it comes to the Mozzarella Company, the magazine had this to say:

“Picture it: Tomato season in North Texas. If you’re eating something else besides caprese salads made with Paula Lambert’s mozzarella, can we ask why? At it since the early 1980s, Lambert started out in a tiny Dallas storefront, growing her operation to become one of the finest and most versatile sources for cheese in the Lone Star State, from spreadable, Banon-style goat cheese aged in aromatic hoja santa leaves to queso menonita, the semi-soft, typically Chihuahua-made favorite that’s a staple of Mexican cheese culture.”

