Explore the Power of ‘Movement’ at the DMA

The Dallas Museum of Art presents its latest exhibition, “Movement: The Legacy of Kineticism.” It’s an immersive experience that showcases the power of kineticism through art.

The exhibition features 80 works from the museum’s collection with artists’ work from three historical eras beginning in the early 20th century to the present day. Each piece uniquely draws its viewers into the work by utilizing both optical and oral effects and mechanical, manipulable parts.

“Movement” is organized by the DMA’s Hoffman Family Senior Curator of Contemporary Art, Dr. Anna Katherine Brodbeck, and is on view to the general public beginning Sunday, Sept 18 and running through July 16, 2023.

Tickets to “Movement: The Legacy of Kineticism” are available for purchase at dma.org