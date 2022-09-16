Friday, September 16, 2022

Valeska Soares’ 2006 installation Vagalume, “Firefly” is the first work upon entry in the latest exhibition, “Movement: The Legacy of Kineticism” at the Dallas Museum of Art. Viewers are invited to engage in the work by switching overhead light fixtures on and off through the sea of draping pull chains. PHOTO: Sabrina Gomez
Explore the Power of ‘Movement’ at the DMA

Sabrina Gomez

The Dallas Museum of Art presents its latest exhibition, “Movement: The Legacy of Kineticism.” It’s an immersive experience that showcases the power of kineticism through art. 

The exhibition features 80 works from the museum’s collection with artists’ work from three historical eras beginning in the early 20th century to the present day. Each piece uniquely draws its viewers into the work by utilizing both optical and oral effects and mechanical, manipulable parts. 

“Movement” is organized by the DMA’s Hoffman Family Senior Curator of Contemporary Art, Dr. Anna Katherine Brodbeck, and is on view to the general public beginning Sunday, Sept 18 and running through July 16, 2023.

Tickets to “Movement: The Legacy of Kineticism” are available for purchase at dma.org

