Go Here: Open Houses to Check Out Jan. 8-9

Looking for somewhere to call home, or even just something to do this weekend? Check out these jaw-droppers.

Sunday

3947 Clover Lane, Dallas. This traditional home in Midway Hollow has an updated white kitchen that features Brazilian granite, stainless appliances, a pantry, and an open flow for entertaining and relaxing in the adjacent den. All the windows have been updated with high-quality Kolbe. The private backyard has space to relax, beautiful trees, low maintenance landscaping, and an eight-foot- fence. Doing laundry will be a breeze in the oversized utility room. This Midway Hollow gem is move-in ready. Three bedrooms/ two baths. $699,000. Schools: Maple Lawn Elementary, Francisco Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High, Wesley Prep, K.B. Polk Center for the Academically Talented and Gifted, Longfellow Middle School, Providence Christian School. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTO: Ebby Halliday, Realtors

13 Saint Laurent Place, Dallas. Beautiful home perfect for gracious entertaining. Generous room sizes and natural light from floor to ceiling windows around a large central courtyard. Gorgeous wood flooring throughout with new herringbone pattern in impressive entry gallery and formal living room. A spacious, bright kitchen with an adjacent wet bar allows for casual living. Large primary offers a sitting area, two large closets, and a marble bath. A guest bedroom offers a bath and a large closet and can be adapted for a library den. Residents enjoy great amenities of pool, tennis court, recreation center, and security. Two bedrooms / two bathrooms. $1.1 million. Schools: Preston Hollow Elementary, Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Our Redeemer, Christ the King Elementary, Heritage School of Texas, Wesley Prep, St. Marks. Open house: 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

6440 Royal Lane, Dallas. Boasting an abundance of windows and outstanding natural light, this home features a breezy floor plan perfect for large gatherings. The chef’s kitchen is equipped with a Viking Prof. six-burner- gas stove, large waterfall island with quartz countertops, crisp refinished cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and refinished oak floors throughout. The primary bathroom has fitted porcelain tile, a thermostatic shower, a soaking tub, and floating dual vanity sinks. The home also features a 28AC lot and a pool-sized backyard. Walkable to neighborhood trails, Central Market, and several nearby eateries. Four bedrooms/ three baths. $882,500. Schools: Preston Hollow Elementary, Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Our Redeemer, Christ the King Elementary, Heritage School of Texas, Wesley Prep, St. Marks. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTO: Compass

5909 Luther Lane, Unit 2003, Dallas. Beautifully remodeled unit located on the 20th floor. All flooring surfaces have been updated. Stunning kitchen with upgraded countertops, upgraded backsplash, touchless faucet, light kitchen cabinets, double oven, and Subzero refrigerator. Electrical shades in the living room and primary bedroom, and updated lighting fixtures. This property was painted throughout: walls, ceiling, and trim. Two bedroom/ two bath. $510,000. Schools: Hyer Elementary, McCulloch Intermediate, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Christ the King, Providence Christian School. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

3802 S. Versailles Ave, Dallas. Pure luxury in a French-inspired home — first class in every way. French Brown hand-laid wood floors, soaring ceilings, and built-ins galore. Completely renovated, every detail updated, and professionally decorated, this home is perfect for the discerning buyer who desires elegance and convenience. The kitchen and baths are updated with new cabinetry, marble tile, showers, and hardware. This home will not last long and is perfect in every way. Two bedrooms/two and a half baths. $1.2 million. Schools: Maple Lawn Elementary, Rusk Middle School, North Dallas High, K.B. Polk Center for the Academically Talented and Gifted, Longfellow Middle School, Providence Christian School. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

PHOTO: Compass