Staunton Leads Scots to Rudder Title

Clayton Staunton won the all-around title while Highland Park claimed the boys team trophy at the Rudder Invitational gymnastics meet on Thursday in Bryan.

Staunton won all six events, just ahead of teammate Austin Chapman, to lead the Scots to a season-high optional team score. Among those with third-place showings for HP were Tommy Simpson (pommel horse), John Sartain (parallel bars), Andrew Else (floor exercise), and Lance Lorio (rings).

On the girls side, the Lady Scots placed second behind host Bryan Rudder as a team. Linda Tran won on uneven bars, while Kennedy Downing was the runner-up on vault and balance beam.

Both HP teams will compete next at the Mark Williams Invitational meet on Feb. 2-3 in Bedford.