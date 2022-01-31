Brooke Elizabeth Reynolds of Highland Park was born September 12, 2000, in Dallas, Texas, to Tara Elaine Hanley. She died unexpectedly on January 23, 2022.

She attended Armstrong Elementary, McCulloch Intermediate School, and Highland Park Middle School in Dallas. In the spring of 2020, Brooke graduated from Elkhart High School in Elkhart, Texas.

Brooke faced unique challenges in life. Though her struggles were mountainous, she climbed that mountain daily. Brooke taught all who knew her to be grateful for the things we have. Her outgoing personality and her love will forever be remembered by those who met her and were inspired by her smile.

In addition to her loving mother, Tara Hanley, Brooke is survived and remembered dearly by her adoring siblings, Alexandra Hanley, Jack Hanley, Savannah Stewart, and Beau Stewart, as well as her beloved caretaker, Carolyn Jennings, and Carolyn’s husband, Kenneth Jennings. She is also survived by her aunt, Deirdre Hanley Norman of Richmond, Virginia, and her cousins, Holt, Annie, Pierce, and Daisy Norman, and her grandmother, Maura Hanley.

Memorial services will be held on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Wildwood Chapel at Restland Funeral Home located at 13005 Greenville Avenue in Dallas, Texas.

A memorial donation may be made in Brooke’s name to Scottish Rite for Children in Dallas, Texas.