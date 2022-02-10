Capital Renovations Group Joins Alair Network of Home Builders and Remodelers

Capital Renovations Group, a remodeling and custom home building company founded by Paul Zuch in 1999, was recently awarded a partnership with Alair, the largest premium construction management network in North America.

“Our presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth region continues to grow, and it is essential that we join forces with the best in our industry. The Zuchs perfectly represent Alair’s core values and commitment to providing an exceptional client experience, and we are thrilled to welcome them to the Alair family,” said Alair Director of Market Development Shane Duff.

Alair, which was founded in 2007 and began franchising in 2012, invites builders who have demonstrated a high level of skill and expertise, as well as a solid reputation in their market.

Capital Renovations Group is now an independent partner office of Alair Homes, joining other independent partner offices in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The move expands Alair’s presence in the area, adding to its existing partner offices in Dallas, Plano, and Frisco.

“We are honored to align ourselves with this prestigious network of home builders and remodelers in North America and to be part of an innovative and like-minded company that is highly focused on teamwork, collaboration, excellence and providing an exceptional client experience,” Zuch said. “As an Alair partner, we will be well positioned to provide best-in-class systems and technical support that will enhance the overall client experience. And, having access to Alair’s fully developed, tested and proven process and resources will immediately improve the client experience, allowing us to dedicate more time and attention to our clients and their projects.”

For more information about Alair, visit their website.