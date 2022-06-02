Open Houses to Check Out June 4-5

Looking for that new home? We have some open houses to check out this weekend.

Saturday

4506 Gilbert Ave., Dallas. Located in the heart of Oak Lawn, this modern three-level duplex features wood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, large bedrooms with custom closets, an elevator shaft, and a large turfed backyard. Two bedrooms/two bathrooms. $1.2 million. Schools: North Dallas High School, Ben Milam Elementary, Holy Trinity. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTO: Ebby Halliday, Realtors

Sunday

7150 Baxtershire Dr., Dallas. This home offers a luxurious lifestyle, located on a beautiful lot in the coveted Janmar area! Rich wood floors are in most rooms. Speaker system inside and out. The primary suite features an updated bath with a jetted tub and steam shower and two custom walk-in closets. An open chef’s kitchen with granite counters, a gas cooktop, warming drawer, wine cooler, ice maker, and wet bar. Multiple French doors add natural light to the recessed lights, opening to a resort-style backyard. Huge backyard with a large heated pool and spa, pergola with TV wiring, huge grassy space, and an outdoor kitchen with a built-in grill. Four bedrooms/ four baths. $1.3 million. Schools: Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Kramer Elementary, Alcuin, Dallas International School, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

PHOTO: Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate

5460 Northbrook Dr., Dallas. In a park-like setting on a prestigious cul-de-sac, this charming Austin stone home offers over 7,000 square feet of living space with five living areas. Gorgeous grounds with pool sports court and guesthouse. Media-game room, a large office-sitting room adjacent to primary down with his and her baths; Exercise-yoga room. Two-car attached garage. This unique property provides an opportunity to leverage the existing house into something even more special or build on this incredible lot in the Dentwood Estate Addition. Five bedrooms/ six-and-a-half baths. $3.2 million. Schools: Pershing Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard, St. Mark’s, The Winston School, Grace Academy, The Lamplighter School, Hockaday, Good Shepherd Episcopal, Ursuline. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

4157 Park Lane, Dallas. Come check out this updated Midway Hollow charmer. The home is light and bright with original hardwood floors throughout the home. As you walk through the dining room you enter a beautifully updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and tons of cabinet space and storage. Off the kitchen is a large family room perfect for entertaining with plenty of natural light. Enjoy the spacious bedrooms with a large primary bathroom and two walk-in closets. The backyard feels like an oasis with a built-in grill, and tons of large trees to keep it cool. Three bedrooms/ two baths. $799,000. Schools: Maple Lawn Elementary, Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High, Wesley Prep, K.B. Polk Center for the Academically Talented and Gifted, Longfellow Middle School, Providence Christian School. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

PHOTOS: Compass