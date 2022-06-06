BLOCK PARTY
So many ways to play. An hour-ish from Dallas on Cedar Creek Lake. Nature trails. Pickleball. Golf. Resort-style pools. Fishing ponds. New Treehouse Adventure Park. Concerts. Sports clinics. And events year-round.
What’s new and what’s available now?
- Six new lakefront homesites on Crescent Point.
- Three existing waterfront cottages.
- Two five bedroom spec homes.
- Canopy Homes surrounded by trees overlooking a 5-acre fishing pond.
- A lock-and-leave townhome overlooking the harbor
Long Cove. Where the fun’s baked in. Everyone waves. And you’ve got a 1200 acre backyard to call your own.
Want to have a look around? Get in touch with the Long Cove Realty Team for a shoreline boat tour.
[email protected]
214.220.4924
www.longcovetx.com