BLOCK PARTY

So many ways to play. An hour-ish from Dallas on Cedar Creek Lake. Nature trails. Pickleball. Golf. Resort-style pools. Fishing ponds. New Treehouse Adventure Park. Concerts. Sports clinics. And events year-round. 

What’s new and what’s available now? 

  • Six new lakefront homesites on Crescent Point.
  • Three existing waterfront cottages. 
  • Two five bedroom spec homes. 
  • Canopy Homes surrounded by trees overlooking a 5-acre fishing pond. 
  • A lock-and-leave townhome overlooking the harbor 

Long Cove. Where the fun’s baked in. Everyone waves. And you’ve got a 1200 acre backyard to call your own. 

Want to have a look around? Get in touch with the Long Cove Realty Team for a shoreline boat tour. 

[email protected] 
214.220.4924 
www.longcovetx.com

