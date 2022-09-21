United Way of Metropolitan Dallas Kicks Off Annual Campaign With $3M Gift

The United Way of Metropolitan Dallas received three lead gifts of $1 million each as part of its Centennial fundraising campaign to support the organization’s work in Southern Dallas.

The investments – led by Trinity Industries and matched by Comerica Bank and Frito-Lay – are the first investments committed toward United Way of Metropolitan Dallas’ Centennial in 2025 and will continue to fuel and accelerate the impact of the work United Way in Dallas is leading in education, income, and health across the region.

These investments will help to prepare more students for school success, equip more young adults with career training, certifications, and job access, and support health and wellness through increased food security and expanded access to health care coverage.

“Not only are these locally headquartered corporations visionary in their industries, but they are visionaries in the community,” said Jennifer Sampson, McDermott-Templeton president and CEO of United Way of Metropolitan Dallas. “But more importantly, they back up their vision with commitments of time, talent, and financial resources to ensure all North Texans have the opportunity and access to thrive as we prepare to enter our second century of service.”

“What excites us about the Centennial and the reason we were motivated to make this lead investment is that United Way’s 100th anniversary isn’t a finish line but rather it is the halfway point toward an ambitious set of community goals,” said Jean Savage, CEO of Trinity Industries and the 2022-23 campaign chair of United Way of Metropolitan Dallas. “The Aspire United 2030 goals focus on education, income and health programs that have the potential to transform our community, and Trinity Industries is invested in making those goals a reality.”

“An investment in a better North Texas, where everyone has the access and opportunity to thrive, is just good business. And as Comerica prepares to celebrate its 175 anniversary in 2024, we recognize United Way’s Centennial as a significant milestone of service to North Texas,” said Curt Farmer, chairman, president, and CEO of Comerica Incorporated and Comerica Bank.

“Frito-Lay deeply values our partnership with United Way and our shared commitment to our Southern Dallas Thrives initiative. It is awesome to be able to join to make this historic investment in work that is changing lives across North Texas,” said Steven Williams, CEO of Frito-Lay North America.

United Way’s kickoff luncheon and meeting focused on the current state and future landscape of the North Texas economy, as well as how philanthropic investments in social impact can fuel bottom-line growth for Fortune 500 companies.

The event featured a panel discussion with the organization’s Campaign Chairs for the current year and the following two campaign years:

Jean Savage, CEO and president of Trinity Industries, and 2022-2023 campaign chair of United Way in Dallas

Curt C. Farmer, chairman, president, and CEO of Comerica Incorporated and Comerica Bank, and 2023-2024 campaign chair for United Way in Dallas

Steven Williams, CEO of Frito-Lay North America; 2022-2024 board chair of United Way in Dallas; and 2024-2025 campaign chair during United Way of Metropolitan Dallas’ centennial year

United Way of Metropolitan Dallas also revealed early plans for its Centennial Campaign year, which will take place in 2025. Initial events and timing include:

Summer of 2024, United Way of Metropolitan Dallas will officially kick off the countdown to the Centennial, with an invitation-only kick-off event.

Between the summer of 2024 and spring of 2025, the organization will host three major Centennial-themed volunteer activations to rally the community around the pillars of Education, Income and Health.

In the spring of 2025, United Way will host a community celebration at Fair Park with activities, live music, food, art, and other interactive events.